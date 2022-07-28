Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
28.07.2022 01:35:00

Bausch Health Companies Inc. Will Release Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Aug. 9

LAVAL, Quebec, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") will release its second-quarter financial results on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Bausch Health will host a conference call and live web cast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch Health website prior to the start of the call. 

Conference Call Details

Date:

Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022



Time:

8:00 a.m. ET



Webcast: 

http://ir.bauschhealth.com/events-and-presentations  



Participant Event Dial-in: 

+1 (888) 317-6003 (United States)

+1 (412) 317-0088 (International)

+1 (866) 284-3684 (Canada) 



Participant Passcode:

10163321



Replay Dial-in:

+1 (877) 344-7529 (United States)

+1 (412) 317-0088 (International)

+1 (855) 669-9658 (Canada)



Replay Passcode:

9325022 (replay available until Aug. 16, 2022) 

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our approximately 90% ownership of Bausch + Lomb Corporation. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:                             

Media Contact:

Christina Cheng                                 

Kevin Wiggins

ir@bauschhealth.com                     

corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com 

Bausch Health logo (PRNewsfoto/Bausch Health Companies Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bausch-health-companies-inc-will-release-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-aug-9-301594842.html

SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.

