Bausch Health Aktie

Bausch Health für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JQ1X / ISIN: CA0717341071

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.04.2026 22:55:37

Bausch Health Companies Q1 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC, BHC.TO) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter net loss of $1.423 billion or $3.82 per share, compared with net loss of $58 million or $0.16 per share for the first quarter of 2025.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was $296 million or $0.78 per share, compared to $220 million or $0.59 per share last year.

Total consolidated reported revenues were $2.52 billion for the first quarter of 2026, compared with $2.26 billion in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $265 million, or 12%. Revenue increased 7% on an organic basis compared with the first quarter of 2025.

"Our first quarter performance marks twelve consecutive periods of year-over-year growth in revenue, adjusted EBITDA for Bausch Health excluding Bausch + Lomb, reflecting strategic execution and disciplined accountability across our organization. We continue to invest in our pipeline, including the advancement of larsucosterol to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, while pursuing business development opportunities aligned with our strategic priorities. With this momentum, we reaffirm our full-year 2026 outlook and remain focused on driving sustainable performance and shareholder value," said Thomas J. Appio, Chief Executive Officer, Bausch Health.

Looking forward, the company expects full-year revenues of $10.670 billion - $10.920 billion.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Bausch Health

mehr Nachrichten