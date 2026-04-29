Bausch Health Companies Q1 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC, BHC.TO) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter net loss of $1.423 billion or $3.82 per share, compared with net loss of $58 million or $0.16 per share for the first quarter of 2025.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was $296 million or $0.78 per share, compared to $220 million or $0.59 per share last year.

Total consolidated reported revenues were $2.52 billion for the first quarter of 2026, compared with $2.26 billion in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $265 million, or 12%. Revenue increased 7% on an organic basis compared with the first quarter of 2025.

"Our first quarter performance marks twelve consecutive periods of year-over-year growth in revenue, adjusted EBITDA for Bausch Health excluding Bausch + Lomb, reflecting strategic execution and disciplined accountability across our organization. We continue to invest in our pipeline, including the advancement of larsucosterol to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, while pursuing business development opportunities aligned with our strategic priorities. With this momentum, we reaffirm our full-year 2026 outlook and remain focused on driving sustainable performance and shareholder value," said Thomas J. Appio, Chief Executive Officer, Bausch Health.

Looking forward, the company expects full-year revenues of $10.670 billion - $10.920 billion.