Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
21.06.2022 13:00:00

Bausch Health Issues Form 8-K for 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Presentation

LAVAL, QC, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") today announced the Company is providing a presentation on its business during the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 21, 2022. The presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch Health website. The Company has filed a Form 8-K this morning, annexing this presentation.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our approximately 90% ownership of Bausch + Lomb Corporation. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Christina Cheng

Lainie Keller

christina.cheng@bauschhealth.com

lainie.keller@bauschhealth.com

(514) 856-3855

(908) 927-1198

(877) 281-6642 (toll free)


  

Bausch Health logo (PRNewsfoto/Bausch Health Companies Inc.)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bausch-health-issues-form-8-k-for-2022-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-presentation-301571550.html

SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Bausch Healthmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Bausch Healthmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Bausch Health 6,59 -6,17% Bausch Health

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Stagflationssorgen: ATX und DAX deutlich schächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verlieren zur Wochenmitte kräftig. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentieren sich am Mittwoch mit Minuszeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen