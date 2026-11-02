Bavarian Nordic Awarded 4 Year Mpox And Smallpox Vaccine Supply Contract By UK Government

(RTTNews) - Bavarian Nordic A/S (BAVA.CO, BVNRY), on Monday announced that it has been awarded a four-year vaccine supply contract by the UK Government through the UK Health Security Agency.

Under the contract, the company will supply its MVA-BN vaccine through scheduled deliveries over the four-year period.

The company said the contract also includes optional flexibility provisions.

The agreement strengthens its longstanding partnership with the UK Government and supports the country's long-term vaccine preparedness against emerging infectious disease threats.

The MVA-BN vaccine is a non-replicating vaccine indicated for the prevention of mpox and smallpox.

On Friday, Bavarian Nordic closed trading 0.97% lesser at DKK 245.40 on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange.