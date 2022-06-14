14.06.2022 11:31:52

Bavarian Nordic Enters Agreement With HERA On Supplying Vaccine; Raises 2022 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Bavarian Nordic A/S (BVNKF.PK) announced the European Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority or HERA has ordered 110,000 doses of MVA-BN smallpox/monkeypox vaccine. The company said deliveries of vaccines to HERA will commence immediately and will be completed during the next months.

As a consequence of the order from HERA, and other smaller orders, the company increased its expectations for the financial results for 2022 with revenue now expected to be between 1.90 billion and 2.10 billion Danish kroner, revised from prior guidance of between 1.80 billion and 2.00 billion Danish kroner. EBITDA is now projected to be a loss between 600 and 800 million Danish kroner, improved from prior guidance of a loss between 700 and 900 million Danish kroner.

