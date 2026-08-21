Bavarian Nordic Aktie
WKN: 917165 / ISIN: DK0015998017
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21.08.2026 08:40:03
Bavarian Nordic Q2 Revenue Up 23%, Upgrades 2026 Guidance; To Initiate Share Buy-back
(RTTNews) - Bavarian Nordic A/S (BAVA.CO) reported that its second quarter EBITDA was 925 million Danish kroner, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 45%. Revenue in the second quarter increased by 23% to 2.03 billion Danish kroner. The company upgraded its full-year guidance for 2026 and now expects revenue of approximately 5.70 billion Danish kroner, corresponding to the upper end of the previous guidance range of 5.50 billion - 5.70 billion Danish kroner. The EBITDA margin is now expected to reach approximately 30%, revised from prior guidance of approximately 28%.
Bavarian Nordic announced its plans to launch a new share buy-back program of up to 750 million kroner, starting in the third quarter of 2026. Following the latest share buy-back program, completed in July 2026, the company holds 3,558,591 treasury shares, corresponding to 4.49% of the company's share capital. Also, Bavarian Nordic has decided to terminate its existing revolving credit facility of 1 billion kroner established with Nordea and Danske Bank in 2023.
At last close on Nasdaq Copenhagen, Bavarian Nordic stock was trading at 192.00 kroner.
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Nachrichten zu Bavarian Nordic A/S
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20.08.26
|Ausblick: Bavarian Nordic stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
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|Erste Schätzungen: Bavarian Nordic stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
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|Ausblick: Bavarian Nordic präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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25.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Bavarian Nordic zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|28,26
|10,91%
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