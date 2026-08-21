Bavarian Nordic Aktie

Bavarian Nordic für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 917165 / ISIN: DK0015998017

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
21.08.2026 08:40:03

Bavarian Nordic Q2 Revenue Up 23%, Upgrades 2026 Guidance; To Initiate Share Buy-back

(RTTNews) - Bavarian Nordic A/S (BAVA.CO) reported that its second quarter EBITDA was 925 million Danish kroner, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 45%. Revenue in the second quarter increased by 23% to 2.03 billion Danish kroner. The company upgraded its full-year guidance for 2026 and now expects revenue of approximately 5.70 billion Danish kroner, corresponding to the upper end of the previous guidance range of 5.50 billion - 5.70 billion Danish kroner. The EBITDA margin is now expected to reach approximately 30%, revised from prior guidance of approximately 28%.

Bavarian Nordic announced its plans to launch a new share buy-back program of up to 750 million kroner, starting in the third quarter of 2026. Following the latest share buy-back program, completed in July 2026, the company holds 3,558,591 treasury shares, corresponding to 4.49% of the company's share capital. Also, Bavarian Nordic has decided to terminate its existing revolving credit facility of 1 billion kroner established with Nordea and Danske Bank in 2023.

At last close on Nasdaq Copenhagen, Bavarian Nordic stock was trading at 192.00 kroner.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Bavarian Nordic A/S

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Bavarian Nordic A/S

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Bavarian Nordic A/S 28,26 10,91% Bavarian Nordic A/S

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13:46 Bridgewater baut NVIDIA-Position ab: Die zehn größten Aktien im Depot
20.08.26 Ackman-Depot: Diese vier Aktien sind neu - Alphabet nicht mehr dabei
20.08.26 George Soros baut sein Depot um: Salesforce-Aktie fliegt raus - Tech-Sektor angepasst
19.08.26 Nach Buffett: So sah das Aktienportfolio von Berkshire Hathaway im 2. Quartal aus
16.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 33

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX zieht an -- DAX fester - 26.000-Punkte-Marke im Blick -- Wall Street etwas höher -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legt vor dem Wochenende zu. Der deutsche Leitindex wird ohne klare Richtung erwartet. Die US-Börsen versuchen sich zum Wochenausklang an einer Erholung. Die asiatischen Märkte waren sich am Freitag nicht ganz einig.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen