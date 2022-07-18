|
Bavarian Nordic Signs Supply Contracts For Smallpox Vaccine; Upgrades Guidance
(RTTNews) - Bavarian Nordic (BVNKF.PK) has signed supply contracts with undisclosed countries for the company's smallpox vaccine. The company said the sum of these orders together with orders close to signature will significantly impact its financial guidance for 2022.
The company upgraded 2022 revenue to be between 2.70 billion and 2.90 billion Danish kroner from prior guidance range of 2.30 billion and 2.50 billion Danish kroner. The company increased EBITDA guidance to a loss between 100 million and 300 million Danish kroner from prior guidance of a loss between 400 and 600 million Danish kroner.
"With the recent upgrades of our financial guidance we have significantly improved our cash position and we are now even approaching a break-even EBITDA for 2022," said Paul Chaplin, CEO of Bavarian Nordic.
