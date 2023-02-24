24.02.2023 17:30:00

Bavarian Nordic to Host Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call

COPENHAGEN, Denmark – February 24, 2023 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX:  BAVA) will publish its 2022 annual report on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

The management of Bavarian Nordic will host a conference call at 2:00 pm CET (8:00 am EST) on the same day to present the full-year results followed by a Q&A session. A listen-only version of the call and presentation slides can be accessed via http://bit.ly/3lSQ92A. To join the Q&A session, please register in advance via http://bit.ly/3IQRBLV.

About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccines company focused on the research and development, manufacturing and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox and mpox vaccines, which have been developed through our long-standing partnership with the U.S. Government to enhance the public health preparedness. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains market-leading vaccines against rabies and tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN® and in-licensed technologies, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including late-stage development programs for an RSV vaccine for older adults and a next generation COVID-19 vaccine. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.

Contacts
Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations & Communications. Tel: +45 61 77 47 43
U.S.: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors (US), Tel: +1 781 686 9600


