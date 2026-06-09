Bavarian Nordic Aktie

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WKN: 917165 / ISIN: DK0015998017

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09.06.2026 13:16:55

Bavarian Nordic Wins DKK 700 Million Smallpox/Mpox Vaccine Supply Contract

(RTTNews) - Bavarian Nordic A/S (BAVA.CO), a vaccine developer, on Tuesday announced the award of a government contract valued at more than DKK 700 million to supply its MVA-BN smallpox/mpox vaccine to an undisclosed country.

Deliveries under the contract are scheduled to take place in 2026 and 2027.

The company said the majority of the revenue from the contract will be recognized in 2027.

Bavarian Nordic said it has now secured approximately DKK 2.2 billion in Public Preparedness contracts in 2026, an increase of about DKK 200 million from the level previously announced.

Looking ahead, the company continues to expect Public Preparedness revenue of DKK 2.3 billion to DKK 2.5 billion in 2026.

The company maintained its full-year 2026 guidance for revenue of DKK 5.5 billion to DKK 5.7 billion and an EBITDA margin of about 28%.

Bavarian Nordic is currently trading 1.96% higher at DKK 181.80 on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange.

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