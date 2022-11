Bavarian Nordic's Quarterly Earnings Pop on Monkeypox Vaccine

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Denmark, which ranks among the world's happiest countries year in and year out, has another reason to smile.On Wednesday, Danish drugmaker Bavarian Nordic announced "all-time high revenues" in their latest quarterly earnings off the backs of an old smallpox vaccine that helped turn monkeypox from a looming global crisis into a suitably irritable afterthought.