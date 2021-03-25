Bawi Mana Holding, LLC Develops 100% Natural CBD Shot

MESQUITE, Texas, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickle Juice – the world's first and only scientifically proven, anti-cramping solution – announced today the launch of Bawi Mana Holding, LLC to bring functional and emerging products to market, beginning with their 100% natural Orange Burst CBD Shot designed to provide various benefits targeting the mind and body. The brand's first CBD product to market, each 2.5 oz shot contains 50mg of Nano Emulsified Broad-Spectrum CBD to aid in pain, inflammation, anxiety and stress reduction.

"As we expand into our new manufacturing facility to meet growing consumer demand, we are also expanding our current line of purpose driven products beyond Pickle Juice. Our CBD Shot is scientifically formulated to offer expansive benefits, everything from easing anxiety to aiding in the body's healing process, all while tasting delicious," said Filip Keuppens of Bawi Mana. "And our expansion will not stop here. With Bawi Mana, we'll continue to grow our portfolio of functional beverages in the industry as consumers call for effective, trustworthy products."

Available in a light, tangy orange citrus flavor, distinct from Pickle Juice's salty profile, each shot contains just three 100% natural ingredients: purified water, CBD, and blood orange extract. It is also formulated with no artificial ingredients, no sugar, no caffeine and 0% THC.

CBD has been shown to benefit epilepsy and seizures, anxiety and mood disorders, insomnia, internal muscular inflammation and body pain, and has been linked to the treatment of degenerative diseases like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, Huntington's and MS. Today, mainstream consumers have integrated CBD into their daily routines for fast and reliable stress relief.

Retailing for $4.99/ shot, the product will be available for single purchase or in a 24-pack at retailers across the country, via https://BawiCBD.com, and through other online channels.

The Pickle Juice Co will focus on expansion of their current product lineup, including the 1-gallon extra strength pickle juice, 16 ounce pickle juice sport, 8 ounce pickle juice sport, 2.5 ounce pickle juice shot, and more, and bring new products to market through Bawi Mana. To learn more about Pickle Juice, visit https://picklepower.com/ or follow them on InstagramTwitter and Facebook.

About Pickle Juice

Pickle Juice is the only product on the market scientifically proven to stop muscle cramps, prevent dehydration and aid in recovery. Pickle Juice uses a proprietary grain and blend of vinegar that blocks that nerve signal being sent from brain to muscle, and a blend of vitamins and minerals for immediate muscle recovery. Whether you are missing something from your diet, exhausted from exercise, or dealing with poor circulation, Pickle Juice can provide a source of relief. For more information, visit https://picklepower.com/.

Media Contact

Jamie Yale

jyale@blazepr.com

(610)-731-4993

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bawi-mana-holding-llc-develops-100-natural-cbd-shot-301255660.html

SOURCE Pickle Juice