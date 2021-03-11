Baxter, a global partner of World Kidney Day welcomes new guidance issued by Vietnam Ministry of Health for End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Patients

HANOI, Vietnam, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baxter, a global leader in dialysis care, is proud to support this year's World Kidney Day, under the theme "Living Well with Kidney Disease".

Kidney disease affects approximately 10% of the global population, and 7% of the general population in Vietnam, approximately six million people. Sadly, the number of patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) is steadily increasing.

Our vision at Baxter to transform renal care and give patients flexibility when it comes to treatment and care of their chronic condition. As well as providing care for patients receiving treatment in Dialysis clinics across the country, Baxter also supports Peritoneal Dialysis, commonly referred to as PD, which is conducted in the home.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought into sharp focus the need to help patients gain access to home dialysis, where they can social distance during this unprecedented global health crisis. Baxter believes this treatment modality empowers patients to manage their own care, with minimal disruption to their daily lives, whilst alleviating the current pressure on Vietnam's healthcare system.

Baxter welcomes the release of the "Guidance on treatment and management of ESRD patients during the COVI D-19 pandemic" by the Ministry of Health on 6 March 2021.

Rachelle Thompson, General Manager, Baxter Vietnam said: "We warmly welcome the Guidelines released today by the Ministry of Health and are committed to working in partnership with the Government and health care providers across the country to support the most vulnerable ESRD patients.

We believe kidney care is a journey that should begin with symptom management (chronic kidney disease management), before dialysis is required. If dialysis is required along the journey, eligible patients should have access to home therapy to support their quality of life, and to help them maintain social distance during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to being at higher risk for contracting viruses, a recent study of dialysis patients who contracted COVID-19 indicated they experienced a nearly 25% mortality rate, much higher than those who do not get the virus.

'Living well with Kidney Disease' has taken on a higher meaning during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we join World Kidney Day in calling upon everyone to advocate for patients' access to education, technology and procedures that help them live well with kidney disease."

