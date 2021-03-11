Baxter Announces New Data on Benefits of Remote Patient Management for Home Peritoneal Dialysis World Kidney Day 11 March 2021

Published economic modelling shows estimated reduction in hospital episodes and potential financial savings from remote patient monitoring technology.

Baxter supports World Kidney Day Steering Committee in declaring 2021 the year of "Living Well with Kidney Disease".

SINGAPORE, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baxter Asia Pacific (Baxter), a global leader in dialysis care, announced today its support for World Kidney Day 2021 "Living Well with Kidney Disease" with new economic modelling in support of remote patient management technology for home-based peritoneal dialysis.

The Baxter sponsored paper "Cost Consequence Analysis of Remote Patient Management with HomeChoice Claria with Sharesource Platform for Automated Peritoneal Dialysis Patients in the Australian Setting" published by the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) estimated a reduction in hospital episodes and potential financial savings to the healthcare system from Baxter Sharesource remote patient management technology for APD.

Over a 12-month period, for each 100 people who are continuously monitored by Sharesource while undergoing APD, the estimated reduction in hospitals episodes is 36 and potential savings is approximately $AU324,488[1]

In support of the World Kidney Day organisation and "Living Well with Kidney Disease", Baxter International Vice President and Asia Pacific President, Mr Andrew Frye, joined Dr. Behram Ali Khan, Director of Interventional Nephrology at NUH, Asst Prof at NUS and Medical Director at NKF, to launch a new in-conversation video campaign to raise awareness of kidney disease management and the empowerment of million of patients on dialysis globally.

"Baxter is proud to support the World Kidney Day organisation and our shared commitment to helping patients live well with kidney disease," Mr Frye said. "We believe the kidney care journey begins with symptom management and extends to a more-holistic approach to dialysis so that patients, families and care-partners can have a better health-related quality of life."

Dr. Behram Ali Khan said: "Keeping patients safe takes a community approach between healthcare professionals, policy makers, advocates and industry partners. Modern technology, such as digital health, can provide an added sense of patient confidence, increased visibility to home therapy for clinicians, and an overall reduced need for clinic visits during the pandemic."

To watch the in-conversation video of Mr Andrew Frye and Dr Behram Ali Khan visit https://youtu.be/T4gUJ9szrr4.

[1] PUK3 Cost Consequence Analysis of Remote Monitoring with the Homechoice Claria® with Sharesource® Platform for Automated Peritoneal Dialysis Patients in the Australian Setting - Psarros, G. et al. Value in Health Regional Issues, Volume 22, S10

About Baxter

Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter's leading portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital and surgical products. For more than 85 years, we've been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, technologies and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter's employees worldwide are now building upon the company's rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations.

To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE Baxter