Baxter Canada Certified as a "Great Place to Work®" Second Year in a Row

Named on the 2020 List of Best Workplaces™ for Giving Back

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Baxter Canada, a leading medical products company, has been certified as a Great Place To Work® (GPTW) for the second year in a row by the Great Place to Work® Institute, a global authority on high-trust and high-performance workplace culture. The GPTW employee survey was fielded during the COVID-19 global pandemic and showed employee trust in the company increased since 2019. Employees rated Baxter even higher in all five measures of credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie than last year.

Baxter was also named on the 2020 list of Best Workplaces™ for Giving Back based on the overall Community Investment Index score from employees, as well as the range and quality of programs that encourage workplace community investment. To be eligible for this list, at least 90% of employees must feel good about the way their company contributes to the community.

"This recognition is a testament to the efforts made by our people leaders and employee committees who continue to step up to support employees and their communities as we grapple with the impacts and uncertainty of the global pandemic," says Stephen Thompson, President and General Manager, Baxter Canada. "Baxter Canada continues to build an environment that fosters trust, career development, and work-life balance while prioritizing the health and safety of our team. We are grateful to our employees for not only the work they do, but their commitment to giving back to the community and helping to make a difference."

Baxter Canada has been taking action to support employees by providing resources to manage the new normal. Just some examples include offering virtual fitness classes as well as sessions on topics like how to work smart from home and employee safety and wellness. At the same time, the company has also been giving employees opportunities to continue giving back to their communities by supporting the Canadian Red Cross's Canadian Emergencies and COVID-19 Response Fund.

An internal survey of Baxter employees provided overwhelmingly positive feedback around the company's response to COVID-19. It revealed employees are satisfied by Baxter's efforts to maintain a safe environment, they feel their managers are taking a personal interest in their well-being and they have access to the tools and resources to work effectively from home.

"Culture is the strongest way to ease the transition to remote working, adjust to new norms, maintain trust and build for the future," says Rehana Doobay, Director of Human Resources, Baxter Canada. "I see it and hear it in my everyday interactions with employees - Baxter Canada's swift COVID-19 response was key to not only maintaining our culture, but growing trust and pride among our employees."

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® (www.greatplacetowork.ca) is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work® recognizes the Best Workplaces™ across the world in a series of national lists including those published by Fortune magazine (USA) and The Globe & Mail (Canada). Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.

The independent analysis is conducted by Great Place to Work® Institute Canada and certification is based on direct feedback from employees as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the workplace experience.

Follow Great Place to Work® at www.greatplacetowork.ca and on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

About Baxter Canada

Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter's leading portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital and surgical products. In Canada, we've been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers that make it happen for 83 years. With products, technologies and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter's employees worldwide are now building upon the company's rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations. Baxter Canada and its over 1,221 employees are located primarily in Ontario at the Head Office, CIVA Admixing and Technical Services Centres in Mississauga, and in Alliston – where Baxter operates Canada's only large-scale manufacturing plant producing life-sustaining intravenous and dialysis solutions. To learn more, visit www.baxter.ca and follow Baxter on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Baxter is a registered trademark of Baxter International Inc.

