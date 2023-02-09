09.02.2023 13:26:01

Baxter International Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $181 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $238 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Baxter International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $444 million or $0.88 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.8% to $3.89 billion from $3.51 billion last year.

Baxter International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $181 Mln. vs. $238 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.36 vs. $0.47 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.94 -Revenue (Q4): $3.89 Bln vs. $3.51 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Baxter International Inc.mehr Nachrichten