17.02.2022 13:19:13
Baxter International Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $238 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $168 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Baxter International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $525 million or $1.04 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $3.51 billion from $3.18 billion last year.
Baxter International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $238 Mln. vs. $168 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.47 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.03 -Revenue (Q4): $3.51 Bln vs. $3.18 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.79 to $0.82
