Baxter International Slips To Loss In Q3, Stock Down In Pre-Market
(RTTNews) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX), Thursday announced third-quarter financial results, reporting a loss of $46 million attributable to the company's stock holders compared to earnings of $140 million in the previous year.
The company reported a loss of $0.09 per share compared to earnings of $0.27 per share in the prior year.
On adjusted basis, earnings stood at $355 million or $0.69 a share compared to $415 million or $0.80 a share last year.
Analysts, on average, estimated earnings of $0.6 a share for the same quarter.
Looking ahead, the company expects adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $2.35 to $2.40 per share for the full year 2025, and $0.52 to $0.57 per share for the fourth quarter.
Analysts, on average, anticipate earnings of $2.44 a share for the fiscal year 2025, and $0.7 a share for the fourth quarter.
In the pre-market hours, BAX is trading at $19.78, down 11.78 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
