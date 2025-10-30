Baxter International Aktie

Baxter International für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 853815 / ISIN: US0718131099

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
30.10.2025 13:21:29

Baxter International Slips To Loss In Q3, Stock Down In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX), Thursday announced third-quarter financial results, reporting a loss of $46 million attributable to the company's stock holders compared to earnings of $140 million in the previous year.

The company reported a loss of $0.09 per share compared to earnings of $0.27 per share in the prior year.

On adjusted basis, earnings stood at $355 million or $0.69 a share compared to $415 million or $0.80 a share last year.

Analysts, on average, estimated earnings of $0.6 a share for the same quarter.

Looking ahead, the company expects adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $2.35 to $2.40 per share for the full year 2025, and $0.52 to $0.57 per share for the fourth quarter.

Analysts, on average, anticipate earnings of $2.44 a share for the fiscal year 2025, and $0.7 a share for the fourth quarter.

In the pre-market hours, BAX is trading at $19.78, down 11.78 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Baxter International Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Baxter International Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Baxter International Inc. 19,19 1,15% Baxter International Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

26.10.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
26.10.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 43
25.10.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
25.10.25 KW 43: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
24.10.25 KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX im Plus -- DAX etwas leichter -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag schließlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich mit Zuschlägen, während das deutsche Börsenbarometer zu kleinen Abgaben tendiert. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen wiesen verschiedene Vorzeichen am Donnerstag aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen