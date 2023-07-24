Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
24.07.2023 14:31:36

Baxter Int'l Launches PERCLOT Absorbable Hemostatic Powder In The US

(RTTNews) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX) announced Monday the launch of PERCLOT Absorbable Hemostatic Powder in the U.S. PERCLOT is a passive, absorbable hemostatic powder that is ready to use and designed for patients with intact coagulation to address mild bleeding.

To coincide with the launch of PERCLOT in the U.S., Baxter is working closely with key customers representing multiple leading hospitals across the country to add PERCLOT to their standard of care for low level bleeds.

PERCLOT granules have a molecular structure that rapidly absorbs water, forming a gelled adhesive matrix that provides a mechanical barrier against further bleeding and results in the accumulation of platelets, red blood cells, and coagulation proteins.

PERCLOT further enhances clinicians' ability to optimize patient care by addressing a broader range of intraoperative bleeding.

Baxter has successfully continued to expand the global commercial presence of PERCLOT since acquiring the product in July 2021. To date, PERCLOT has sales in more than 35 countries worldwide.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Baxter International Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Baxter International Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Baxter International Inc. 43,60 0,35% Baxter International Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf Zinsentscheidungen: Dow schlussendlich in Grün -- ATX schließt fester -- DAX geht stabil aus dem Handel -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der Dow konnte im Montagshandel zulegen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag stärker. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte am ersten Handelstag der Woche kaum verändert. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Montag uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen