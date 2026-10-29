Baxter International Aktie

Baxter International für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 853815 / ISIN: US0718131099

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29.10.2026 12:51:29

Baxter Reports Profit In Q3; Raises 2026 Financial Outlook

(RTTNews) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX) reported third quarter net income to shareholders of $294 million compared to a loss of $46 million, prior year. Income per share from continuing operations was $0.57 compared to a loss of $0.10. Adjusted earnings totaled $0.58 per share, decreasing 16% due to a higher effective tax rate year-over-year. Worldwide sales grew 5% on both a reported and organic basis to $2.98 billion.

For full year 2026, the company now expects adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share in a range of $2.05 to $2.15, revised from $1.95 to $2.15 previously. Reported sales growth from continuing operations is now expected in a range of 4% to 5%, updated from prior guidance of 3% to 4%. Organic sales growth from continuing operations is now expected in a range of 3% to 4%, revised from prior guidance range of 2% to 3%.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Baxter shares are up 2.12 percent to $26.00.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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Baxter International Inc. 20,50 -1,96% Baxter International Inc.

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