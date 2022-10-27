|
27.10.2022 14:18:38
Baxter Sees Q4 Earnings Below Market; Cuts FY22 View, Now Sees Net Loss - Update
(RTTNews) - While announcing third-quarter results, medtech firm Baxter International Inc. (BAX) issued fourth-quarter earnings view below market estimates, and trimmed fiscal 2022 outlook, now expecting a net loss.
In pre-market trade on the NYSE, Baxter shares were losing around 1 percent to trade at $57.04.
For fourth quarter, the company expects earnings of $0.60 to $0.67 per share and adjusted earnings of $0.92 to $0.99 per share.
On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $1 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company expects fourth-quarter sales growth of mid-to-high single digits on a reported basis, mid-teens on a constant currency basis and approximately flat on an operational basis.
For fiscal 2022, Baxter now expects loss of $4.52 to $4.45 per share and adjusted earnings of $3.53 to $3.60 per share.
Analysts estimate earnings of $3.62 per share for the year.
The company now expects sales growth of 17 percent to 18 percent on a reported basis, approximately 23 percent on a constant currency basis and low single digits on an operational basis.
Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $1.82 to $1.92 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $3.60 to $3.70 per share on sales growth in the high-teens on a reported basis, in the mid-20s on a constant currency basis and 2 to 3 percent on an operational basis.
Baxter said its updated full-year financial outlook reflects the continued impact from supply constraints for electromechanical components, foreign exchange pressures as well as increased interest expenses and a higher effective tax rate.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Baxter International Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
26.10.22
|Ausblick: Baxter International zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
12.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Baxter International gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
28.07.22
|Why Baxter International Stock Is Tumbling Today (MotleyFool)
|
13.07.22
|Daily Dividend Report: Cummins, Marsh McLennan, Baxter International, Realty Income, Phillips 66 (Forbes)
|
27.04.22
|Ausblick: Baxter International legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Baxter International Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Baxter International Inc.
|53,75
|-2,54%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison und Notenbanken im Blick: ATX geht mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX letztendlich etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit kräftigen Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kämpfte sich am Freitag ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex gab seine Verluste ebenfalls wieder ab. An den US-Börsen herrscht am Freitag Erholung. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende teils deutlich tiefer.