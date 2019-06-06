Bay Area Native, Matt Faubion, Joins Catalyst Private Wealth as Wealth Strategist

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Private Wealth announced that Matt Faubion, CFP®, has joined the firm as Wealth Strategist to lead the team's financial planning services and planning strategy. "We're so excited to have Matt join our team. Adding his expertise and energy is the next natural growth step for our firm," said Managing Director Brendan Connaughton.

Faubion will lead Catalyst's financial planning practice, including comprehensive goal development, equity-based compensation, concentrated asset planning, as well as advanced estate and tax planning, equity based compensation, and concentrated asset planning. He will also be working directly with clients, bringing his expertise in wealth transfer, charitable giving, risk management, business succession and legacy planning.

"The clients we work with bring a host of unique circumstances to the table," said Faubion. "As the Wealth Strategist for the firm, I'll be bringing my talents in understanding the complex financial situations that founders, executives, and early-employees of successful VC-back technology firms face, and the ability to synthesize that knowledge into comprehensive wealth strategies and solutions. I'm very excited about the opportunity to continue to drive and iterate upon Catalyst's wealth management initiative to tailor plans to our client's needs."

Faubion began his career as a Wealth Advisor Associate at a boutique wealth management firm in San Francisco. He was a team leader in advancing the firm's wealth management and planning platform, which specialized in working with high net-worth technology entrepreneurs. During his time at the firm, he became a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional and was promoted to Senior Wealth Manager. Faubion then joined a nationally recognized financial planning and wealth management firm in Walnut Creek, Calif. He started there as a Wealth Advisor and had been promoted to Senior Wealth Advisor, prior to joining the Catalyst team.

"I couldn't be more thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to be a member of this talented team," added Faubion. "I've known them professionally for many years and have an incredible amount of respect for each and every one of them. They've been building something truly special here at Catalyst, and I look forward to contributing!"

Catalyst Private Wealth was formed to solve the unique wealth management needs of innovators and business leaders. Catalyst is located at 101 Montgomery Street in San Francisco. For more information visit www.catalystprivatewealth.com or contact info@catalystprivatewealth.com.

Investment advisory services offered through Mutual Advisors, LLC DBA Catalyst Private Wealth, an SEC registered investment adviser. Securities offered through Mutual Securities, Inc., member FINRA / SIPC . Mutual Securities, Inc. and Mutual Advisors, LLC are affiliated companies. Neither Catalyst nor any Mutual representatives are tax professionals or legal attorneys. It is recommended that you involve your tax or estate planning attorneys or professionals regarding your personal situation.

