(RTTNews) - Higher Canadian and U.S. futures point to a firm start for the Canadian market Thursday morning. Tech stocks are seen moving higher amid renewed optimism about AI trade following Anthropic's record IPO offering.

The IPO from Anthropic values the company at approximately $1.5 trillion on a diluted basis.

In Canadian earnings news, Loblaw Companies Ltd. reported net earnings of $1,193 million in the third quarter of this year, up 50.3% compared to a year earlier. Adjusted net earnings increased 4.8% in the third quarter, compared to the year-ago quarter.

In economic news, data from Statistics Canada showe Canadian Industrial Product Price index rose 0.3% in October. The index soared 12.6% year-over-year.

Meanwhile, raw materials prices in Canada jumped 23.5% year-over-year in October. On monthly basis, raw materials prices dropped 1% in October, the data from Statistics Canada showed.

The Canadian market ended at five-month closing low on Wednesday, weighed down by steep losses in materials and energy sectors.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index settled with a loss of 737.25 points or 2.1% at 34,578.05.

Asian stocks retreated on Thursday as a sharp repricing of interest rate expectations along with concerns over financial stability risks tied to aggressive artificial intelligence investment offset investor enthusiasm for Anthropic's IPO, which raised a record $81 billion.

Investors also watched a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President XI Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the APEC summit, where talks are expected on technology, denuclearization and the Iran war.

After opening on positive note thanks to Anthropic's record IPO offering, European stocks pared gains with investors turning cautious and cutting down positions amid concerns about inflation and possible monetary tightening by central banks.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.88 or 1.03% at $84.14 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $28.60 or 0.77% at $3,713.30 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.119 or 0.25% at $44.940 an ounce.