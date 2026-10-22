Bay Street Headed For Weak Start

(RTTNews) - Lower Canadian and U.S. index futures and weak precious metals prices are likely to weigh on Canadian stocks Thursday morning. Additionally, the sharp rise in oil prices has fueled inflation and interest rate concerns.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $2.29 or 2.36% at $99.44 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $48.60 or 1.1% at $4,101.40 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $1.685 or 2.6% at $56.025 an ounce.

In economic news, data from Statistics Canada showed producer prices in Canada increased 14.5% in September over the same month in the previous year. Producer prices rose 2% month-on-month in September, the highest level since March, accelerating from a revised 1.2% increase in August.

Meanwhile, raw materials prices increased to 27% (year-on-year) in September from 22.9% in August. Raw materials prices rose 3.1% month-on-month in August, rebounding from a 2.1% decline in July and well above market expectations of a 0.7% gain.

A report from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, Canada's CFIB Business Barometer long-term index, measuring 12-month business expectations, rose to 50 in October from 48.5 in September, reaching neutral territory.

In corporate news, Teck Resources Limited announced that it has received a strike notice at Highland Valley Copper, or HVC, Operations from the United Steelworkers, or USW, Local 7619. The strike notice entitles the union to begin strike action on October 24 at the earliest.

Canadian stocks moved higher on Wednesday as the information technology and finance sectors moved sharply higher, mirroring the rally in the U.S. markets, while crude oil prices moved lower as investors monitor the developments in the Middle East.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index settled at 36,324.99, up by 217.03 points or 0.6%.

Asian stocks sank to a three-month low on Thursday, with renewed concerns over the financing and profitability of the artificial intelligence boom as well as escalating tensions in West Asia keeping investors on edge. Investors also reacted to mixed earnings results from U.S. megacap companies.

The major European markets are down in negative territory amid concerns over elevated oil prices, AI-related worries and France's debt woes.