15.01.2026 14:22:31

Bay Street Is Seen Opening Higher, But Weak Commodity Prices May Hurt

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks may open on a slightly positive note Thursday morning amid easing geopolitical tensions. Technology stocks may climb higher thanks to strong quarterly earnings update from chipmaker TSMC.

Positive progress in Canada-China trade talks may also aid sentiment.

Weak commodity prices might hurt energy and materials stocks and render the mood cautious.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $2.68 or 4.32% at $59.34 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $19.70 or 0.42% at $4,616.00 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $1.070 or 1.17% at $90.315 an ounce.

On the economic front, data on Canadian manufacturing sales and wholesale sales for the month of November are due at 8:30 AM ET.

U.S. import prices data, jobless claims report and the Empire State reading of business conditions in the U.S. are also due at 8:30 AM ET.

The Canadian market closed marginally up on Wednesday as traders analyzed the prospects of a U.S-Iran military confrontation. In addition, crude oil prices rose for the fifth straight session, lifting energy stocks.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up by 46.11 points or 0.14% at 32,916.47.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday after technology and bank stocks led Wall Street's major indexes into a second day of declines overnight.

European stocks are turning in a mixed performance with investors reacting to corporate news and following the developments on the geopolitical front.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21:29 KW 3: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 2
11.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
10.01.26 KW 2: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wenig Bewegung zum Wochenausklang: US-Börsen um Nulllinie -- ATX letztlich stabil -- DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam nicht recht vom Fleck, während der Leitindex Verluste verzeichnete. Die Wall Street tendiert vor dem Wochenende seitwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen