Bay Street Likely To Open Higher

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open high Wednesday morning, tracking higher crude oil and bullion prices, and a firm trend in the European markets.

Data on inflation is likely to make a significant impact on the market.

Traders expect the Fed to deliver a half-point interest rate hike in March despite some negative economic data.

Data on Canadian inflation for the month of December is due at 8:30 AM ET. A Reuters report, citing analysts forecasts, says the annual inflation may have risen to 4.8% in December from 4.7% a year ago.

Canada's headline inflation rate came in at 4.7% in November 2021, the same rate as the previous month's level. That was the highest reading since February 2003.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.2% in November, in line with market expectations. Core consumer prices in Canada increased 3.6% in November 2021 over the same month in the previous year.

A report on Canadian wholesales sales for the month of November is also due at 8:30 AM ET.

The Canadian market ended sharply lower on Tuesday as stocks tumbled amid worries about inflation and on concerns the Federal Reserve will start hiking interest rates from as early as March this year.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down by 262.88 points or 1.22% at 21,274.57, after dropping to a low of 21,193.00 earlier in the session.

Asian stocks ended weak on Wednesday after a tech selloff on the Nasdaq overnight amid rising expectations of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

European stocks have recovered after a weak start and are modestly up in positive territory around early afternoon, with investors digesting a slew of earnings updates.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.66 or 0.77% at $86.09 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $5.00 or 0.28% at $1,817.40 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.268 or 1.14% at $23.760 an ounce.