Bay Street Likely To Open Higher

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open with a positive bias Monday morning, tracking higher commodity prices.

Data on producer prices and raw materials prices for the month of December are due at 8:30 AM ET. The raw materials price index in Canada fell by 1% month-over-month in November 2021 from a 4.8% increase in the prior month.

The industrial product price in Canada rose 0.8% month over month in November 2021, following an upwardly revised 1.6% rise in the previous month. Producer prices increased 18.1% in November over the same month in the previous year.

BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) has entered into a patent sale agreement with Catapult IP Innovations Inc., pursuant to which BlackBerry has agreed to sell substantially all of its non-core patent assets to Catapult for $600 million. At closing, BlackBerry will receive $450 million in cash and a promissory note in the principal amount of $150 million. Catapult is a special purpose vehicle formed to acquire the BlackBerry patent assets.

The Canadian market ended on a strong note on Friday after swinging between gains and losses during much of the day's session. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to a low of 20,411.76 after opening at 20,549.42, ended the day with a gain of 197.64 points or 0.96% at 20,741.75, the day's high.

Asian stocks ended higher on Monday, tracking positive cues from Wall Street where stocks ended on a firm note on Friday. Investors shrugged off data showing that China's manufacturing sector expanded at a slower pace in January amid Covid-19 outbreaks in the country.

Chinese and South Korean markets were closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

European stocks are off early highs Monday afternoon with investors turning cautious, looking ahead to the upcoming policy meetings of the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, and closely monitoring geopolitical news and digesting the latest batch of Euro area economic data.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.59 or 0.66% at $87.41 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $6.00 or 0.34% at $1,792.60 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.269 or 1.21% at $22.570 an ounce.