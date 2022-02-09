Bay Street Likely To Open Higher

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares look headed for a positive start Wednesday morning, tracking gains in Asian and European markets on upbeat earnings announcements.

Rate hike concerns and geopolitical tensions may weigh a bit and limit market's upside.

Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO) reported adjusted net earnings of $23 million for the quarter ended December 2021, compared to adjusted net earnings of $48 million in the year-ago quarter. The company also announced that the board has approved a 50% increase to its annual dividend for 2022.

Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) reported net revenue of $141 million for the third quarter of 2021-2022, down 8% from a year ago.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) announced on Tuesday that its wholly owned subsidiaries APPS Cartage Inc. and APPS Cargo Terminals Inc. have entered into a multi-year agreement with Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) for the railway to continue providing intermodal services to APPS Transport.

The Canadian market ended on a firm note on Tuesday thanks to strong gains in materials, technology, industrials and financials stocks. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended stronger by 141.68 points or 0.67% at 21,377.18, the highest close since January 17.

Asian stocks gained ground on Wednesday after a strong session on Wall Street overnight. Investors waited for U.S. inflation data due Thursday that might influence the pace of Fed rates lift-off.

Chinese shares ended stronger as worries about sanctions and possible U.S. rate hikes prompted investors to rotate out of growth shares into more traditional sectors.

European stocks are up firmly in positive territory thanks to a positive lead from Wall Street and encouraging earnings reports and upbeat German export data.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.19 or 0.21% at $89.17 a barrel.

Gold futures are down slightly at $1,827.40 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.050 or 0.22% at $23.250 an ounce.