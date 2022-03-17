Bay Street Likely To Open Higher

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a firm note on Thursday, tracking higher crude oil and gold prices.

The mood is likely to remain cautious amid concerns about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict despite reports about some progress in diplomatic talks between the two countries.

Economic data from the U.S. is likely to make an impact on the market.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) announced that it has commenced its work stoppage contingency plan and will work closely with customers to achieve a smooth, efficient and safe wind-down of Canadian operations, if the union leadership and the company are unable to come to a negotiated settlement or agree to binding arbitration.

Endeavour Mining Inc (EDV.TO) reported adjusted net earnings of $145 milliom or $0.58 per share for the quarter for the fourth quarter of 2021. For the financial year 2021, the company's net earnings rose $254 million over fiscal 2020 to to $577 million.

Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO) reported record-breaking revenue of $173.8 million during the year ended December 31, 2021.

The Canadian market shrugged off a mid-session setback and ended on a strong note on Wednesday, riding on strong gains in technology, consumer, healthcare and financials shares.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a strong gain of 280.99 points or 1.33% at 21,468.83, slightly off the day's high of 21,485.77.

Asian stocks closed higher on Thursday, amidst relief that the Fed did not increase interest rates more than the expected level of 0.25%. Beijing's strong support to stabilize financial markets also increased positive sentiment for Chinese equities while also triggering risk-on sentiment for equities in the region.

European stocks are turning in a mixed performance with investors digesting the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, and the Bank of England's policy statement.

The Bank of England today raised its key rate for the third straight meeting as inflation outlook worsened after the Russian invasion of Ukraine The bank had raised its rate by 0.15 percentage points at its December meeting and by 0.25 percentage point in February.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $5.55 or 5.84% at $100.59 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $33.90 or 1.8% at $1,943.10 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.765 or 3.1% at $25.475 an ounce.