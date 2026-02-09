09.02.2026 14:44:23

Bay Street Likely To Open Higher On Firm Commodity Prices

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is likely to open on a positive note Monday morning, tracking firm precious metals and crude oil prices. Higher bond yields might render the mood a bit cautious and limit market's upside.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.25 or 0.39% at $63.80 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $35.30 or 0.71% at $5,015.10 an ounce, and Silver futures are rising $2.165 or 2.8% at $79.060 an ounce.

The Canadian market closed sharply higher on Friday, lifted by strong gains in the materials, energy and technology sectors. Healthcare, industrials and consumer discretionary stocks too ended mostly higher.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 476.38 points or 1.49% at 32,470.98.

Asian stocks surged on Monday as technology stocks recovered from last week's rout on AI-linked jitters and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's coalition swept to a historic election win on Sunday, clearing the way for more spending and tax cuts.

A weaker dollar lifted precious metals, with gold surging above $5,000 an ounce ahead of key U.S. economic data due this week, including reports on jobs, inflation and consumer spending.

European stocks are turning in a mixed performance with investors awaiting some crucial U.S. economic data for clues about the Federal Reserve's policy moves.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
08.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 6
07.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.02.26 KW 6: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.02.26 KW 6: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX legt zu -- DAX fester -- US-Börsen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich stark - Nikkei erklimmt neues Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zieht am Montag an. Der deutsche Leitindex legt ebenfalls zu. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich höher. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart stark.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen