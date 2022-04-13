Bay Street Likely To Open Higher; BoC Rate Decision In Focus

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open higher Wednesday morning on firm commodity prices. The focus will be on the central bank's monetary policy announcement.

The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision at 10 AM ET. The bank's rate move, and the policy statement are expected to significantly impact the market today.

The central bank increased its target for the overnight rate by 25 basis points to 0.5% after its previous meeting. That was the first hike since October 2018. The bank reiterated that it will use its monetary policy tools to return inflation to the 2% target and keep inflation expectations well-anchored.

Despite staying in positive territory around mid afternoon, the Canadian market ended on a weak note on Tuesday, weighed down by losses in healthcare, financials and technology sectors.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended lower by 75.08 points or 0.34% at 21,715.41. The index climbed to a high of 21,948.60 around mid-morning.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday amid signs that the Ukraine-Russia situation will not be de-escalating anytime soon.

European stocks are exhibiting weakness after Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to continue the invasion of Ukraine until "full completion" of goals. He said that peace talks were "at a dead end," and Russia's military operation was going as planned.

The U.S. is reportedly aiming to send more weapons to Ukraine, in a sign the war is expected to drag on. Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden has called Russia's invasion of Ukraine a 'genocide,' a term his administration has been avoiding.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $1.33 or 1.32% at $101.93 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $5.30 or 0.3% at $1,981.40 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.170 or 0.66% at $25.905 an ounce.