Bay Street Likely To Open Mixed; Bank Stocks May Remain In Focus

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks look headed for a mixed start on Wednesday, tracking commodity prices. The banking sector is likely to see some brisk activity with major banks reporting fairly strong quarterly earnings.

Worries about Middle East tensions have eased a bit following Iran and Oman discussing a phased framework to establish a temporary shipping corridor through the Strait of Hormuz.

After Bank of Montreal and Bank of Nova Scotia reported encouraging earnings on Tuesday, National Bank of Canada reported a sharp jump in its quarterly net income.

National Bank of Canada reported third-quarter net income of C$1.307 billion, up 23% from last year's C$1.065 million. On a per-share basis, profit totaled C$3.25 compared to C$2.58 in the prior year.

Canadian stocks edged higher on Tuesday as investors continued to watch the developments in the Canada-U.S. trade war while Canada announced retaliatory duties on the U.S. imports amounting to nearly $20 billion against the U.S. levies of 50%.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index settled with a gain of 243.51 points or 0.66% at 36,957.63.

Asian markets traded on a positive note on Wednesday amidst a decline in crude oil prices as well as a surge in tech stocks. Anxiety ahead of the release of the PCE-based inflation readings from the U.S. as well as Fed Chair's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium later in the week limited the upside.

The major European markets edged higher amid easing concerns about inflation and interest rates, as oil prices fell sharply on renewed optimism about Iran peace talks and possible reopening of the Strait of Hormuz sooner than later.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $2.04 or 2.48% at $80.32 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $11.60 or 0.25% at $4,682.90 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.068 or 0.1% at $68.730 an ounce.