Bay Street Likely To Open Mixed; Inflation Data, Iran Peace News In Focus

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks may open on a mixed note on Monday with investors reacting to Canadian inflation data, and U.S.-Iran negotiations towards a peace deal.

US Vice President JD Vance touted a "very, very good day" of negotiations Sunday between the US and Iran and denied that bombastic statements from President Donald Trump upended negotiations. Iran has agreed to admit nuclear monitors into the country, Vance added.

Data from Statistics Canada showed the headline inflation rate in Canada rose to 3.2% in May from 2.8% in the previous month, ahead of market expectations of 3% and the 2.8% rate from the previous month to mark the fastest inflation rate since December 2023.

The Canadian CPI rose 1% from the previous month.

Annual core inflation rate in Canada edged up to 2.2% in May from 2.1% in April.

Canadian stocks inched lower on Friday as investors weighed the U.S.-Iran Memorandum of Understanding signed on Wednesday against the sudden cancellation of the planned first round of U.S.-Iran talks in Switzerland amid fresh Israel-Hezbollah attacks.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down by 111.92 points or 0.32% at 34,857.34.

Stock markets in Asia traded on a mostly positive note on Monday amidst signs of diplomatic progress between the U.S. and Iran. Strength in the AI and chip companies boosted stock prices. Hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve as well as the conflict in Lebanon however limited gains.

European stocks are turning in a mixed performance today with investors assessing geopolitical situation and the implication of British Prime Minister Starmer's resignation.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.50 or $0.65% at $76.10 an ounce.

Gold futures are down $20.70 or 0.5% at $4,225.20 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.126 or 0.17% at $66.425 an ounce.