Bay Street Likely To Open Notably Lower

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market looks headed for a weak start on Friday as technology and materials stocks are likely to be under pressure.

Renewed concerns about returns on AI-related investments, and disappointing earnings updates from Amazon and Intel may weigh on tech stocks. Sharply lower precious metals prices could weigh heavily on the materials sector.

Canadian GDP data for August, and corporate earnings could also make a notable impact on the mood.

Magna International Inc. reported net income of $383 million for the third quarter, compared to $305 million a year ago. Diluted earnings per share were $1.44, an increase of 33% from the comparable period.

Magna reaffirmed the midpoint of its 2026 outlook for adjusted EPS. Adjusted EPS is now projected in a range of $6.85 - $7.15, revised from previous guidance range of $6.70 - $7.30.

Canadian National Railway, Imperial Oil, Cameco and Jamieson Wellness will be in focus.

Canadian stocks ended nearly flat on Thursday as investors scrutinized the impact of yesterday's rate hike by the Bank of Canada on the Canadian economy and monitored the fresh U.S. outreach to Iran for planning a framework for negotiations.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index settled at 36,249.03, down by 16.06 points or 0.04%.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday, with tech and semiconductor shares falling amid ongoing AI-related concerns.

There was a sell-off across the AI value chain after Google parent Alphabet burnt through cash last quarter, Amazon signaled higher capital expenditures next year atop an already huge amount in 2026, and Intel warned about a faltering PC market.

European stocks are turning in a mixed performance today with investors reacting to a slew of earnings updates and the latest batch of economic data from the region.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $2.10 or 2.05% at $104.10 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $55.00 or 1.37% at $3,976.40 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $2.21 or 4.2% at $50.17 an ounce.