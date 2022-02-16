Bay Street Likely To Open On Cautious Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is likely to open on a cautious note Wednesday morning, with investors reacting to the inflation data and looking ahead to the minutes of the Federal Reserve's January meeting.

Data on Canadian inflation for the month of January is due at 8:30 AM ET. Canada's headline inflation rate accelerated to 4.8% in December of 2021 from 4.7% in November and October. That was the steepest inflation rate since September 1991.

Core inflation increased 4% in December 2021, the most since December 1989. In November, core inflation came in at 3.6%.

Final data on manufaturing sales and wholesales for the month of December are also due at 8:30 AM ET.

Investors also await minutes of the Federal Reserve's January meeting due later in the day amid increasing chances that the Fed will raise interest rates by 50 basis points in March.

Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX.TO) announced that its fourth-quarter net earnings more than doubled to $726 million or $0.41 per share from $347 million or $020 per share in the third quarter. Excluding items, adjusted net earnings for the quarter were $0.35 per share, compared to $0.24 per share in the previous quarter, the company said.

First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) reported adjusted net earnings of $306 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $53 million in the year-ago quarter. In the third quarter of 2021, the company posted adjusted net earnings of $197 million.

The Canadian market ended on a firm note on Tuesday, amid easing geopolitical concerns following news about Russia's decision to pull back some troops from the Ukrainian border.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 150.04 points or 0.7% at 21,502.55, slightly off the day's high of 21,510.64.

Asian stocks ended broadly higher on Wednesday amid hopes that a diplomatic solution can be found to avoid a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russia announced on Tuesday that some units participating in military exercises around Ukraine were returning to their bass. However, NATO and the United States said they had yet to see any evidence of a de-escalation that could avert war.

European stocks are down marginally in early afternoon trade, having given up earlier gains. The mood is cautious with investors continuing to monitor the developments on the Russia-Ukraine issue, and reacting to reports about Kyvi blaming Russia for a series of cyberattacks.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $1.07 or 1.16% at $93.14 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $2.80 or 0.16% at $1,853.40 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.088 or 0.4% at $23.430 an ounce.