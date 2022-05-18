Bay Street Likely To Open On Cautious Note; Inflation Data In Focus

(RTTNews) - Lower futures and sluggish global markets point to a cautious start for Canadian shares on Wednesday.

Inflation data for the month of April, due at 8:30 AM ET, is likely to make a significant impact on price movements. Canada's annual inflation accelerated to 6.7% in March 2022, the highest since January of 1991. Month-on-month inflation rose to 1.4% in March over the previous month.

The Canadian market ended on a firm note on Tuesday, extending gains to a third straight session, on positive global cues. Global stocks surged higher on Tuesday amid some upbeat economic data and expectations of demand revival in China after Shanghai pledged to gradually ease its Covid lockdown in June.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 284.60 points or 1.41% at 20,491.01, slightly off the day's high of 20,514.61.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday. Japanese shares gained as the economy contracted less than expected, and higher commodity prices lifted Australian mining stocks. Chinese stock market sentiment was muted amidst an anxious wait to strong policy support from Beijing and hoping for an end to the Covid lockdowns.

European stocks are somewhat subdued, tracking the mixed performance by Asian stocks, with the mood somewhat cautious following comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell that he has resolved to raise rates until inflation cools down.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $1.82 or 1.6% at $114.22 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $5.10 or 0.28% at $1,813.80 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.140 or 0.64% at $21.610 an ounce.