Bay Street Likely To Open On Cautious Note; Jobs Data In Focus

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is likely to open on a cautious note on Friday amid persisting worries about growth due to the conflict in the Middle East. Investors will be reacting to the nation's jobs data.

Canadian jobs data for the month of February is due at 8:30 AM ET.

Employment in Canada fell by 25,000 jobs in January 2025, missing expectations for a 7,000 increase and marking the sharpest monthly decline since August 2025. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate in Canada fell to 6.5% in January, from 6.8% a month earlier. The drop was the lowest in 16 months.

A report on manufacturing sales in the month of January is also due at 8:30 AM ET today.

In corporate news, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) announce on Thursday that its board declared a first-quarter dividend of $0.195 per share, up from $0.165 per share paid in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The Canadian market ended notably lower on Thursday amid fading prospects of an early end to the Middle East war, as Iran vowed for revenge and resolved to fight with full force.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index settled with a loss of 279.23 points or 0.84% at 32,840.60.

Asian markets closed weak on Friday as rising crude oil prices linked to geopolitical tensions rattled investors.

The major European markets are showing weakness with investors largely making cautious moves amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $2.41 or 2.5% at $93.32 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $13.90 at $5,111.90 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $1.287 or 1.5% at $83.825 an ounce.