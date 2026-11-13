Bay Street Likely To Open On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks look heaed for a mixed start Friday morning, tracking the trend in the commodities markets, and weighing the impact of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's resignation.

On the economic front, data on Canadian manufacturing sales, wholesale sales and Capacity Utilization, all for the month of September, are due at 8:30 AM ET.

In earnings news, Northland Power reported earnings per share of $0.71 for the third quarter of this year, as against a loss of $1.58 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Onex Corporation reported net earnings of $97 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with $39 million in the year-ago quarter. Net earnings per share came in at $1.28 in the latest quarter, compared with $0.57 a year ago.

The Canadian market ended notably lower on Thursday amid a slump in the materials sector due to losses in mining stocks after gold prices tumbled. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded negative throughout the session before settling at 36,137.19, down by 274.53 points or 0.75%.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Friday, with concerns about Nvidia's leadership turmoil and increased expectations for tighter Federal Reserve policy keeping investors on edge.

A spike in oil prices and U.S. Treasury yields fueled inflation concerns after U.S. President Donald Trump downplayed the prospects of a comprehensive diplomatic solution with Iran, halted the negotiation process that Vice President Vance was advancing, and instead accepted a stalemate characterized by "no war, no talks."

European stocks are turning in a mixed performance in cautious trade today as investors assess the likely impact of Nvidia CEO's resignation on AI trade, and renewed uncertainty surrounding U.S.-Iran relationship.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.17 or 0.19% at $88.57 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $7.80 or 0.2% at $3,893.10 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.165 or 0.33% at $49.900 an ounce.