Bay Street Likely To Open On Mixed Note; GDP Data, Earnings News In Focus

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a mixed note on Friday with investors tracking commodity prices and reacting to the GDP data and a slew of earnings announcements, in addition to following the developments on the geopolitical front.

The GDP data is due at 8:30 AM ET.

A report from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business said Canada's CFIB Business Barometer long-term index, which tracks 12-month forward expectations for business performance, climbed to 64.8 in February 2026, up from January's revised 59.3. This marked the highest reading since April 2022.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) reported a net loss of $20.5 million and a diluted loss per share of $0.58 for the first quarter of 2026, compared with net income of $38.6 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.76 for the first quarter of 2025.

TransAlta Corporation reported net loss attributable to common shareholders of $62 million, or $0.21 per share in the fourth quarter, compared to $65 million, or $0.22 per share, for the same period in 2024.

Boralex Inc. reported net earnings of $26 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, $28 million better than in the year-ago quarter.

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) announced on Thursday that the Toronto Stock Exchange accepted its notice to renew a normal course issuer bid or NCIB to repurchase up to 12,086,020 shares, representing 5% of its 241,720,418 issued and outstanding shares as of February 24.

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) announced today that it intends to renew a normal course issuer bid or NCIB for the 12-month period commencing on March 3, 2026 and ending no later than March 2, 2027.

The Canadian market climbed to a new record closing high on Thursday, led by strong gains in gold stocks despite the price of the precious metal turning south. Shares from industrials and technology sectors also posted impressive gains.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed firmly into positive territory as the day progressed before ending the session up by 374.63 points or 1.1% at a new record closing high of 34,501.96.

Asian markets ended mostly higher on Friday, even as Nvidia's strong earnings and guidance failed to dispel investor fears over the durability of an AI boom.

European stocks are broadly higher today with investors digesting a slew of economic data from the region, and reacting to some earnings announcements and other corporate news.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $2.04 or 3.13% at $67.25 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $19.20 or 0.37% at $5,213.40 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $3.306 or 3.72% at $90.890 an ounce.