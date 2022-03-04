Bay Street Likely To Open On Negative Note

(RTTNews) - Lower Canadian and U.S. futures and plunging European stocks amid an escalation in Russia-Ukraine conflict point to a weak start for the Canadian market on Friday.

Data on Canadian building permits for the month of January is due at 8:30 AM ET. A report on Canadian labor productivity in the fourth quarter is also due at 8:30 AM ET.

The Ivey PMI reading for the Month of February is due out at 10 AM ET.

AltaGas Limited (ALA.TO) reported normalized EPS of $0.38 for the fourth quarter and $1.78 for the full year in 2021. Full year normalized EPS increased 25% year-over-year and was in the upper end of the Company's April 2021 increased guidance range of $1.65 - $1.80.

The Canadian market ended slightly lower on Thursday despite spending much of the day's trading session in positive territory. The mood in the market was cautious due to concerns over the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and worries the sanctions imposed on Russia and the surge in oil prices could hurt global economic recovery.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 21,348.89, ended the session with a loss of 5.23 points or 0.02% at 21,250.41.

Asian stocks retreated on Friday as Ukraine's nuclear regulator said a fire broke out at a building on the site of the country's biggest nuclear power plant after shelling by Russian forces. Concerns about slowing economic growth and inflationary pressures also remained on investors' radars.

European stocks are down sharply on news Russian forces have seized Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after intense fighting during which shelling caused a fire to break out at a training facility on the site.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $3.60 or 3.34% at $111.27 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $10.80 or 0.56% at $1,946.70 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.028 or 0.11% at $25.240 an ounce.