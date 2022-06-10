Bay Street Likely To Open On Negative Note

(RTTNews) - Lower Canadian futures amid falling bullion prices point to a weak start on Bay Street Friday morning.

Canadian employment data for the month of May, and U.S. consumer price inflation data, both due ahead of the opening bell, are expected to significantly impact market's movements today.

Canadian jobs data, and a report on average hourly wages for the month of May are due at 8:30 AM ET.

The Canadian economy added 15,300 jobs in April of 2022, following a 75,000 increase in March. Economists had expected an addition of 55,000 jobs in April. The unemployment rate in Canada fell to 5.2% in April of 2022 from 5.3% in March, in line with market expectations. It was the lowest rate on record since comparable data became available in 1976.

The Labor Department's report is expected to show that consumer prices in the U.S. increased by 0.7% in May after rising by 0.3% in April. Core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, are expected to climb by 0.5% in May following a 0.6% advance in April.

The Canadian market ended notably lower on Thursday, weighed down by losses in healthcare, materials, technology and financials sections.

The mood in the market was quite bearish as global stocks fell amid rising concerns about inflation, interest rate hikes and slowing growth. Investors also looked ahead to the crucial inflation data from the U.S., due on Friday.

Reports saying Shanghai and Beijing have imposed fresh Covid-related curbs just a few days after relaxing restrictions.

Investors also digested comments from the European Central Bank. The ECB confirmed that it will hike rates in July and also said another hike is very likely in September if inflation does not cool by then. The bank also lowered its growth forecast for the current year and the next.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada is sounding the alarm on the risk record high house prices and an increasing number of households with high mortgage debt could have on the Canadian economy.

"In Canada, elevated levels of household debt and high house prices remain two key interconnected vulnerabilities," the bank said in its annual Financial System Review.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which stayed in negative territory right through the day's session, ended with a loss of 228.54 points or 1.1% at 20,563.89, the day's low.

Asian stocks ended lower on Friday amid concerns about slowing global growth and rising interest rates. The mass testing announcements in Shanghai also sparked fears of a return to stringent, prolonged lockdowns.

European stocks are down sharply, weighed down by the European Central Bank's hawkish guidance and imposition of new lockdown measures in parts of China. Investors now await U.S. consumer inflation data.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.71 or 0.6% at $122.22 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $14.90 or 0.8% at $1,837.90 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.427 or nearly 2% at $21.390 an ounce.