Bay Street Likely To Open On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a firm note Wednesday morning, tracking positive European markets.

Although worries about Russia-Ukraine war continue to linger, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's comments that he is no longer pressing for NATO membership for Ukraine, a delicate issue that was one of Russia's stated reasons for invading its pro-Western neighbor, may help lift investor sentiment.

After swinging between gains and losses almost right through the session, the Canadian market ended weak on Tuesday as worries about inflation and the economic impact of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war weighed on stocks. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 72.37 points or 0.34% at 21,232.03, after swinging between 21,220.54 and 21,501.42.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday with investors largely making cautious moves after U.S. President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil and gas imports and Russia retaliated with a wider ban on commodity exports until the end of 2022.

European stocks are up sharply in positive territory Wednesday afternoon, bouncing back from recent heavy losses. Analysts' views that the U.S. and U.K. ban on Russian oil imports will be far disruptive to global markets than a full international embargo help underpin sentiment.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $3.27 or 2.64% at $120.43 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $32.80 or 1.6% at $2,010.50 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.325 or 1.21% at $26.570 an ounce.