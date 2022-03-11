Bay Street Likely To Open On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open higher Friday morning, tracking firm European markets and marginally higher crude oil prices. Slight optimism about a ceasefire in Ukraine is also likely to aid sentiment.

Data on Canadian employment for the month of February is likely to provide some direction to the market.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Russia has widened its attacks to more Ukrainian cities. Lutsk, in the far west near the Polish border, the western city of Ivano-Frankivsk, and Dnipro in central Ukraine are being subjected to devastating blows, Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podoliak wrote on Twitter.

Canadian jobs data is due at 8:30 AM ET. A report on average weekly earnings in Canada in February and new motor vehicles sales in the month of January are also due at 8:30 AM ET.

The Canadian economy shed 200,100 jobs in January of 2022, following an upwardly revised 78,600 gain in December 2021 and more than market expectations of a 117,500 fall.

The unemployment rate in Canada rose to 6.5% in January of 2022 from an upwardly revised 6% in December of 2021.

The Canadian market ended on a positive note on Thursday, led by gains in energy and consumer discretionary sections. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 88.47 points or 0.41% at 21,581.70, after scaling a low of 21,371.93 and a high of 21,587.41 intraday.

Asian stocks ended lower on Friday as surging U.S. inflation drove bond yields higher and raised expectations that interest rate hikes will be steeper.

European stocks are up firmly in positive territory amid some hopes about a diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine following reports quoting Russian President Vladimir Putin as stating that there were certain "positive shifts" in talks with Ukraine.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.22 or 0.21% at $106.24 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $25.00 or 1.25% at $1,975.40 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.441 or 1.68% at $25.805 an ounce.