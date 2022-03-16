Bay Street Likely To Open On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open higher on Wednesday, tracking gains in Asian and European markets amid hopes of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

The focus will be on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, due later in the day.

Data on Canadian inflation for the month of February and wholesale sales for the month of January are due at 8:30 AM ET.

Canada's headline inflation rate accelerated to 5.1% in January of 2022, the highest since September 1991. Canada's annual core inflation rose to 4.3% in January, the highest since July of 1989, from 4% in the previous month.

The Canadian market recovered slowly after an early setback on Tuesday and ended the session marginally up. The mood was cautious amid lingering concerns about Russia-Ukraine conflict and falling crude oil prices.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which plunged more than 200 points to 20,971.11 in early trades, ended the day with a gain of 7.06 points or 0.03% at 21,187.84.

Asian stocks ended on a strong note on Wednesday after a senior Chinese official said Beijing would provide more support for the slowing economy. Underlying sentiment was also supported by a retreat in commodity prices and hopes for a possible diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine.

European stocks are up sharply amid hopes of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks even as Russia escalated its bombardment of the Ukrainian capital and launched new assaults on the port city of Mariupol. The Chinese market's strong close on news the government will roll out more economic stimulus contribute as well to the positive sentiment in Europe.

In commodities markets, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.40 or 0.41% at $96.84 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $5.20 or 0.27% at $1,924.50 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.88 or 0.35% at $25.070 an ounce.