Bay Street Likely To Open On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open higher Thursday morning on higher commodity prices and firm European markets.

Activity is likely to remain stock specific during much of the day's session with investors reacting to quarterly earnings announcements.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) reported adjusted net earnings of $3.38 billion for the quarter ended March 2022, compared with $2.62 billion in the year-ago quarter.

BCE Inc (BCE.TO) reported first-quarter net earnings of $934 million, up 36.0% over a year-ago. EPS came in at $0.96 in the latest quarter, up 35.2% over the year-ago quarter.

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) said its first quarter earnings per share rose 15.6% over the year-ago quarter to $0.52.

Cameco Corp (CCO.TO) reported net earnings of $40 million for the quarter ended March 2022, as against net loss of $5 million in the year-ago quarter.

Endeavour Mining Plc (EDV.TO) reported adjusted net earnings of $122 million for the first quarter ended March 2022, up $22 million over a year ago.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) reported first-quarter net income of $24.8 million, compared to a net income of $67.7 million in the first quarter last year.

The Canadian market ended on a strong note on Wednesday as stocks rallied in afternoon trades after the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell ruled out aggressive rate hikes.

As widely expected, the Fed hiked interest rates by 50 basis points today and said another couple of similar hikes are likely after the upcoming meetings, but Powell's comments that the central bank does not plan to raise interest rates as aggressively as some had feared helped lift sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 279.67 points or 1.34% at 21,184.95.

Asian stocks rose broadly on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 50 basis points, as widely expected, but struck a less hawkish tone than some had feared, saying inflation will "flatten out" over the coming months.

European stocks are up firmly in positive territory, buoyed by a less hawkish tone from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Bank of England has raised its key rate by a quarter-point as expected to its highest level since 2009 with policymakers trying to combat rising inflation.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $1.63 or 1.51% at $109.44 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $31.00 or 1.66% at $1,899.80 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $603 or 2.7% at $23.005 an ounce.