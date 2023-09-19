|
19.09.2023 14:03:16
Bay Street Likely To Open On Subdued Note; Inflation Data In Focus
(RTTNews) - Canadian and U.S. futures are pointing to a subdued start for the Canadian market Tuesday morning. However, Canadian inflation data, due in a while, is likely to significantly impact the mood.
Data on Canadian inflation for the month of August is due at 8:30 AM ET.
Canada's annual inflation rate rose to 3.3% in July from 2.8% in the previous month. On a monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.6% in July, following a 0.1% gain in June.
Canadian annual core inflation, which excludes food and energy costs, stayed at a 2-year low of 3.2% for the second month in July 2023. Month-on-month, core inflation increased to 0.5% in July from -0.1% in June.
While the Fed is scheduled to announce its policy on Wednesday, the Bank of England and Bank of Japan will make their policy announcements on Thursday.
Canadian stocks ended weak after turning in a lackluster performance, with investors largely staying cautious ahead the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement due later in the week.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 129.51 points or 0.63% at 20,492.83.
Asian stocks ended weak on Tuesday with investors awaiting a slew of central bank decisions. The Federal Reserve, Bank of England, Bank of Japan as well as the People's Bank of China would review interest rates over the course of the week.
European stocks are turning in a mixed performance with investors digesting eurozone inflation data, and looking ahead to UK inflation report, and monetary policy announcements from the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan.
In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.82 or 0.9% at $92.30 a barrel.
Gold futures are gaining $3.00 or 0.15% at $1,956.40 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.117 or 0.5% at $23.615 an ounce.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Entscheid im Blick: US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- ATX und DAX gehen fester in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Mittwoch aufwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls fester. Die Wall Street erlebte einen schwächeren Mittwochshandel. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Märkten ging es zur Wochenmitte abwärts.