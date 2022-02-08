Bay Street Likely To Open On Weak Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open lower on Tuesday, tracking weak commodity prices and subdued European stocks.

Activity is likely to remain somewhat stock specific with earnings announcements providing some direction. The mood is expected to be cautious with investors awaiting U.S. consumer inflation data, due later this week.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) reported a fourth-quarter net loss of C$408 million or C$0.27 per basic share, wider than a net loss of C$153 million or C$0.12 per basic share in the prior-year quarter. The Board also declared a dividend of $0.035 per share, payable on March 31, 2022 to common shareholders of record as of March 15, 2022.

Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI.TO) reported adjusted EPS of $0.43 for the quarter ended December 2021 compared to adjusted EPS of $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. The company has trimmed its revenue and organic revenue growth guidance for the full-year of 2022, and now projects total evenue growth and organic revenue growth of 4.0 to 5.0%, with "Big 3" total revenue growth and organic revenue growth of 5.5 to 6.5%.

Data on Canada's trade balance for the month of December is due at 8:30 AM ET. Canada's trade surplus surged to C$ 3.13 billion in November of 2021 from an upwardly revised surplus of C$ 2.26 billion. That was the largest trade surplus since 2008, as exports jumped 3.8% to a new record of C$ 58.6 billion. Imports increased by 2.4% to a record C$ 55.4 billion.

The Canadian market ended marginally down on Monday after spending much of the day's session in negative territory in cautious trade. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 36.35 points or 0.17% at 21,235.50.

Asian stocks rose broadly on Tuesday, though the upside remained capped due to caution over the tightening of U.S. monetary policy.

Investors kept an eye on upcoming U.S. inflation data and the minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting amid heightened expectations for a half-point interest rate hike by the U.S. central bank in March.

European stocks have shed early gains and are roughly flat Tuesday afternoon with the mood turning cautious amid concerns over inflation and policy tightening by central banks.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $1.82 or about 2% at $89.46 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $2.80 or 0.16% at $1,819.00 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.241 or 1.04% at $22.835 an ounce.