Bay Street Likely To Open On Weak Note

(RTTNews) - Lower U.S. and Canadian futures, and weak European markets point to a negative start for Canadian shares Monday morning.

Higher crude oil and gold prices might trigger some buying in energy and materials sections and limit market's downside.

Worries about escalation in Russia-Ukraine tensions, and more stringent sanctions against Russia by Western countries are likely to weigh on sentiment.

The U.S., Europe and Canada have agreed to remove key Russian banks from the interbank messaging system, SWIFT.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian delegation is meeting Russian officials for talks near the Belarus border today.

Data on Canada producer prices and raw materials prices for the month of January are due at 8:30 AM ET. A report on Canada's current account balance for the fourth quarter is also due at 8:30 AM ET.

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) announced today that it has renewed its global licensing agreement with Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP) and DC for the iconic Batman franchise and other DC Super Heroes.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO) and George Weston (WN.TO) are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings on Tuesday.

Canadian stocks moved sharply higher over the course of the trading day on Friday, extending the recovery from the early sell-off in the previous session.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index jumped 344.07 points or 1.7% to 21,106.00 climbing further off the four-month intraday low set in early trading on Thursday.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Monday as optimism over talks between Russia and Ukraine outweighed concerns over banning Russia from the Swift financial system.

European stocks are down sharply amid heightened tensions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia's central bank more than doubled interest rates to 20% in a desperate attempt to shore up the plummeting ruble and prevent the run of banks amid crippling Western sanctions over the Russian war in Ukraine.

In commodities, West Texas International Crude oil futures are up $4.35 or 4.75% at $95.94 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $20.00 or 1.05% at $1,907.60 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.423 or 1.76% at $24.420 an ounce.