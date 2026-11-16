Bay Street Likely To Open Weak; Inflation Data In Focus

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks look headed for a weak start on Monday, tracking lower commodity prices. Canada's inflation data is likely to make a significant impact on sentiment. The mood is likely to remain cautious with regard to technology stocks ahead of Nvidia's earnings update due on Tuesday, and the Anthropic PBC's listing later this week.

Investors will also react to a slew of corporate news.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., announced today that it has agreed to acquire Advantage Energy Ltd. for $13.55 per share in cash, valuing the natural gas producer at approximately $2.53 billion, including debt and outstanding convertible debentures. Advantage said the offer price represents a 25% premium to its November 13 closing share price and its 30-day volume-weighted average price.

Barrick Mining Corporation announced today that it has agreed to acquire 6.64 million shares of Hercules Metals Corp. at C$0.87 per share in a private placement, for about C$5.78 million. Barrick currently owns 36.24 million Hercules shares, representing a 10.34% stake.

TELUS has confirmed that its Board has received an unsolicited, non-binding, and conditional proposal from Québecor regarding a transaction that would result in Québecor acquiring TELUS. The TELUS Board has formed a Special Committee of independent directors and engaged both financial and legal advisors to evaluate the Québecor proposal.

The Canadian market ended slightly lower on Friday as investors refrained from big moves as gulf escalation concerns increased for the second day after U.S. President Donald Trump's message that the U.S. no longer needs a deal with Iran.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index settled at 36,105.90, down by 31.29 points or 0.09%.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday as concerns over AI stock valuations and inflation persisted, and traders looked ahead to Nvidia results and Anthropic's expected listing for additional clues about the future of the AI trade. Disappointing regional data and expectations for further Federal Reserve rate hikes in the coming months also weighed on markets.

The major European markets are somewhat subdued today with investors largely refraining from making significant moves, choosing to wait for directional clues.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down marginally at $87.76 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $10.70 or 0.28% at $3,875.60 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $1.596 or 3.25% at $47.525 an ounce.