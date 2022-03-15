Bay Street Likely To Open With Negative Gap

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a negative note on Tuesday, tracking weak European markets and falling commodity prices amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Also, with the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement due on Wednesday, the mood in the market is likely to remain quite cautious for much of the day's session.

On the economic front, housing starts in Canada rose by 8% over a month earlier to 247,256 units in February of 2022, according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. Urban starts increased by 10% to 222,563 units in February.

Manufacturing sales in Canada decreased by 0.6% in January, according to the data released by Statistics Canada this morning.

The Canadian market ended sharply lower on Monday due to heavy selling in energy, materials and technology sectors. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to a low of 21,122.04, ended the session with a loss of 281.05 points or 1.31% at 21,180.78.

Asian stocks ended lower on Tuesday amid concerns about the likely impact of the latest Covid-19 resurgence in China as well as a looming conflict between Beijing and Washington over the former's support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

European stocks are down firmly in negative territory amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in China as well as the conflict between Beijing and Washington.

Concerns about the ongoing war in Ukraine and anxiety ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement are also likely to render the mood cautious.

In commodities market, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $8.27 or about 8% at $94.74 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $32.30 or 1.65% at $1,928.50 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.463 or 1.8% at $24.835 an ounce.