Bay Street Likely To Open With Slightly Negative Bias

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open with a slightly negative bias on Tuesday, tracking weak crude oil prices and somewhat sluggish European markets.

With the Federal Reserve likely to announce its biggest rate hike since 2000 on Wednesday, and also set to unveil balance sheet reduction plans to control inflation, the mood is likely to remain a bit cautious.

Activity may turn stock specific with quarterly earnings updates providing some direction.

Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI.TO) reported adjusted EBITDA of $600 million for the quarter ended March 2022, compared with $558 million a year ago. Adjusted EPS came in at $0.66 for the latest quarter, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter.

Colliers International Group (CIGI.TO) reported adjusted EBITDA of $121.5 million for the quarter ended March 2022, up 32% over adjusted EBITDA of $92.1 million a year ago.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) reported adjusted net income of $295 million for the quarter ended March 2022, compared with $257 million in the corresponding quarter last year.

The Canadian market ended on a weak note on Monday, extending its slide from the previous session, despite staging a recovery in the final hour. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which was down more than 300 points at 20,456.80 at one stage, ended the session with a loss of just 69.78 points or 0.34% at 20,692.22.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Tuesday as investors made largely cautious moves, looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's policy announcement, due on Wednesday.

European stocks are broadly higher Tuesday afternoon although the upside remains capped ahead of the Fed meeting.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $1.03 or 0.97% at $104.14 a barrel.

Gold futures are down marginally at $1,863.10, while Silver futures are gaining $0.181 or 0.8% at $22.765 an ounce.